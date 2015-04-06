"Davidope / 150331" Tribute Easter Egg

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Not wanting to be one to disappoint the Easter Shark, (http://goo.gl/qgGiZv) I had to keep designing. It just happens that I was simultaneously inspired to create two new designs based on the work of artists who have improved my life through their wonderful designs. A few days ago, one of my first GIF artist heroes, Davidope, posted this beautiful new design, and I had to make a tribute to it as well.
http://dvdp.tumblr.com/post/115068384728/150331