"Davidope / 150331" Tribute Easter Egg

"Davidope / 150331" Tribute Easter Egg animation blender gif mograph 3d cycles easter eggs rainbow tribute twist paper
Not wanting to be one to disappoint the Easter Shark, (http://goo.gl/qgGiZv) I had to keep designing. It just happens that I was simultaneously inspired to create two new designs based on the work of artists who have improved my life through their wonderful designs. A few days ago, one of my first GIF artist heroes, Davidope, posted this beautiful new design, and I had to make a tribute to it as well.

http://dvdp.tumblr.com/post/115068384728/150331

"Herbert Bayer / Chromatic Twist" Tribute Easter Egg
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
