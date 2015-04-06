"Herbert Bayer / Chromatic Twist" Tribute Easter Egg

Each year, I make a large colorful mess in my kitchen to attract the Easter Shark, (http://goo.gl/qgGiZv) who spreads spring all across the land! He can smell color, you know - that's how he knows to bring the spring time to your neighborhood. I made an extra big mess this year, because I wanted to be sure he brought me some of those sweet, sweet Cadbury Eggs.

Anyway, while I was making the colorful mess, I kept wondering- "How many of my GIFs would look good as egg designs?" This egg's pattern came to me as a sudden burst of inspiration as I remembered my "Herbert Bayer Chromatic Twist Tribute" (http://goo.gl/d7xcB2) design. It had to be made.