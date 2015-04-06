🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
What better way to start off with my MLB series for the launch. My hometown Buccos and the ever so famous Pirate Parrot! Happy Opening Day 2015 Stay tuned for more and be sure to follow! Thank you!
https://instagram.com/p/1IyDjVRkkS/?taken-by=pixburgh_