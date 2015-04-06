Dylan Winters

Pirate Parrot

What better way to start off with my MLB series for the launch. My hometown Buccos and the ever so famous Pirate Parrot! Happy Opening Day 2015 Stay tuned for more and be sure to follow! Thank you!

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
