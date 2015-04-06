Adam Plouff

Community Standards - Notebook Open

Community Standards - Notebook Open
I had the pleasure of working with @Seth Eckert a fun project for Facebook about how you shouldn't be a butthole to people.

Full article

I managed to build a computer and coffee mug with only a couple keyframes. No precomping or 3D, just some shape layers and a bunch of code.

Animation & Direction: Seth Eckert
Design: Leonardo Zem Gadotti

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
