Life Abundant

script calligraphy burst light easter resurrect spring white bright hope
Really glad that Easter happened. This is a script from a project entirely unrelated to Easter, but doing edits on this word brought to mind the hope I have today. His mercies are new every morning, but after celebrating yesterday, they feel especially so.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
