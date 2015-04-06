Kira Chao

Badass Ampelmann

Kira Chao
Kira Chao
  • Save
Badass Ampelmann middle finger berlin icon symbol logo redesign green traffic light badass ampelmann
Download color palette

"Ampelmann" literally meaning traffic light man is a cult figure in Berlin. However the local green traffic light is ridiculously fast which leaves pedestrians only 5 seconds to cross.

I designed this badass version to better reflect the realities ;)

Kira Chao
Kira Chao

More by Kira Chao

View profile
    • Like