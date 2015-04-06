Kelli Johannessen

Task List Activity dashboard ui ux activity chart bar pie feed data projections
This is an in flux piece. The goal for this view will be to provide admins and managers with a high concept of where their various stores are at with completing tasks, how those metrics impact their labor costs, and any other relevant activity.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
