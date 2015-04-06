kieran evans
EY Design Studio PHL

Allocation Sliders

kieran evans
EY Design Studio PHL
kieran evans for EY Design Studio PHL
Hire Us
  • Save
Allocation Sliders design ui intuitive company slider fun stats clean
Download color palette

Simple sliders that change color to indicate "amount remaining" to allocate.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
EY Design Studio PHL
EY Design Studio PHL
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by EY Design Studio PHL

View profile
    • Like