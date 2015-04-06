🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Agenda 2045 Church Flyer Template can be used for any kind of event, but it is especially designed for Conference and Bible study events. In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop file which includes Six 1-click color options.
Details
One 4×6” Event Flyer
Six One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed
