BlockCircleBlock 1.1: Apple watch animation

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Animation is challenging on the Apple Watch with the current SDK. This is video from the WatchKit simulator. It shows the small amount of animation I was able to figure out and how I’m using the Force Touch menu.
There’s a lot of interesting design challenges with the Apple Watch. I’m really looking forward to seeing how others are solving and working with these constraints.
This version is currently in App Review.
How's everyone's Apple Watch explorations going?
----
Get the current version here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/blockcircleblock-tic-tac-toe/id946636159?ls=1&mt=8
A modern and challenging version of tic-tac-toe.
Play against a computer opponent or a friend on the same device. The computer opponent will scale its difficulty the more you win.
BlockCircleBlock for Apple Watch features:
• Uses the same computer AI as the full iPhone version
• Let the computer opponent dynamically increase in difficulty or…
• Manually adjust the opponent's difficulty in the Force Touch menu
• Perfect for a quick minute of downtime