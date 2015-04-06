BlockCircleBlock 1.1: Apple watch animation

Animation is challenging on the Apple Watch with the current SDK. This is video from the WatchKit simulator. It shows the small amount of animation I was able to figure out and how I’m using the Force Touch menu.

There’s a lot of interesting design challenges with the Apple Watch. I’m really looking forward to seeing how others are solving and working with these constraints.

This version is currently in App Review.

How's everyone's Apple Watch explorations going?

----

Get the current version here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/blockcircleblock-tic-tac-toe/id946636159?ls=1&mt=8

A modern and challenging version of tic-tac-toe.

Play against a computer opponent or a friend on the same device. The computer opponent will scale its difficulty the more you win.

BlockCircleBlock for Apple Watch features:

• Uses the same computer AI as the full iPhone version

• Let the computer opponent dynamically increase in difficulty or…

• Manually adjust the opponent's difficulty in the Force Touch menu

• Perfect for a quick minute of downtime