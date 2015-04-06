Lorenzo Zanotto

Email Focus Animation

Email Focus Animation icon animations flat
Just a quick animation I made for fun, it represents the motion when you focus an email on your inbox with your mouse. Hope you like it ;)

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
