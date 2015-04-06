igor

Wearables App Project

igor
igor
  • Save
Wearables App Project ui ux wearables watch apple watch ios iphone design
Download color palette

I honestly can't wait for the Apple Watch. It is a great move towards fashion + wearable tech and I am excited about it! I am a huge fan of the future for wearables!

Here is an app I am starting to work on for the Apple Watch. It is still a work in progress and I will be updating the project as I design out more screens and wires.

Thanks for taking a look!
@2x

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
igor
igor
some real, some not.

More by igor

View profile
    • Like