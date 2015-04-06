JOOJAEBUM

Pharrell Williams

JOOJAEBUM
JOOJAEBUM
  • Save
Pharrell Williams illustration 8bit pixelart pixel retro dot pharrell pharrell williams happy portrait
Download color palette

Happy Birthday to Pharrell Williams
8bit-portrait ver.

Pixel art by joojaebum

http://joojaebum.com
http://instagram.com/joojaebum

JOOJAEBUM
JOOJAEBUM

More by JOOJAEBUM

View profile
    • Like