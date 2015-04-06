Login Screen GIF

Trending designs to inspire you
Really old piece of work (2+ years maybe), but I was really happy with how it turned out so thought i'd document it here. The aim of the login screen was to accommodate users with an account and users with single sign on with one login form.
This was a prototype all built in HTML, SASS and JS