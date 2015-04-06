Peter Thomas

Login Screen GIF

Login Screen GIF login animation error state form gif old work
Really old piece of work (2+ years maybe), but I was really happy with how it turned out so thought i'd document it here. The aim of the login screen was to accommodate users with an account and users with single sign on with one login form.

This was a prototype all built in HTML, SASS and JS

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
