Midway Logo map motion animated gif pins middle logo ui app video midpoint location
Logo animation for Midway, an app that finds a spot that lies halfway between you and your friends.

This video shows how it works:
https://vimeo.com/raoulk/midway

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
