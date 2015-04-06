Girirajsinh 

helicopter

helicopter 3d prop game
helicopter built in 3dsmax making low polygon. Hopefully part of a big new side project.
check out animation here : https://dribbble.com/shots/2006296-3d-prop-animation?list=users&offset=0

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
