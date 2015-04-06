Minimal Essentials of Super Metroid

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Continuing the fun I'm having making some 'minimal' fan art I stayed up late night over the weekend and grinded on some items for Super Metroid (SNES in particular)
I played this game for countless hours when I was younger (and still do) and have always found it particularly difficult and fun. I know they didn't invent/introduce it, but the wall-kicking at the time was so new to me i thought it was the coolest! That and grapple beaming. I've been playing the new Axiom Verge for ps4 and getting a similar feeling, pretty fun!
Not all, but some of my favorite items. I tried to keep the formatting pretty similar to my zelda print with the single color except the center and stuff.
IF you're into it, I'm happy to let you know there's a wallpaper I made
Prints available in the shop
