Paulius Kairevicius

Mojn Business Card

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Hire Me
  • Save
Mojn Business Card stationery design business card branding trademark brand identity logo design corporate identity brand mark minimalistic logos brand development brand identity guidelines geometric logos
Download color palette

Part of the brand identity presentation project for Mojn. Don’t forget to check out full presentation - Behance

InstagramTwitterBehance

73bba0ec28c5e78b669a23b81814ae3a
Rebound of
Mojn Logo Design Guidelines
By Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Creating visual mathematics.
Hire Me

More by Paulius Kairevicius

View profile
    • Like