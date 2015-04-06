Dan Davies

Project Cook

Been toying with a website for all my recipes for ages and have been working on the menu icon and today stumbled across this for hover, selected state. Reminded me of a sausage on a fork. Might try uppercase.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
