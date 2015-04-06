[Email] Responsive Email 101 Webinar

Here's an email I did to promote a Responsive Email 101 Webinar I did recently. I used a lot of the same design concepts for the Litmus Builder Launch Email. It was a really successful email, as we were able to get over 8000 registrants for the webinar - we had to do it twice to make it available to everyone! If you're interested, you can watch the full webinar here.

Check out the full email here.