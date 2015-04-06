Ricardo Llanes Jr.

Self Portrait Avatar

Ricardo Llanes Jr.
Ricardo Llanes Jr.
  • Save
Self Portrait Avatar face profile avatar flat flat design flat art illustration flat illustration self portrait portrait character icon
Download color palette

Press "L" if you like it.

This is just a profile avatar for myself. I'll make more of these in the future.

Ricardo Llanes Jr.
Ricardo Llanes Jr.

More by Ricardo Llanes Jr.

View profile
    • Like