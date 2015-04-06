Andrew Colin Beck

Aphrodite (2)

Aphrodite (2) illustration statue aphrodite bust greek roman greek-statue palms
Excited to launch my illustration for a recent wildhoney pie recording session. You can see it more upclose and personal on my site:
http://andrewcolinbeck.com/aphrodite.html
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
