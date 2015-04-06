🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is a big logo compilation about logos I did this pass days , mainly because I rescued in order to select some of these works to put in my personal website that I am doing now.
I think is from 21 to 23-24 years old.
Tell me what you think ! Thanks you ladies & gentleman
https://www.behance.net/gallery/25092363/LOGO-COMPILATION-III