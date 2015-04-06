DarkoDesign

Lego Vector Set

DarkoDesign
DarkoDesign
  • Save
Lego Vector Set lego vector resource
Download color palette

Many of us grew up with Lego. For me it was one of my gateways to creativity. I created a fun little vector pack of lego blocks free to download on Pixelmental http://www.pixelmental.com/lego-vector-set-1-ai/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
DarkoDesign
DarkoDesign

More by DarkoDesign

View profile
    • Like