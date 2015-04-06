Kody Dahl

Mountains WIP

Kody Dahl
Kody Dahl
Hire Me
  • Save
Mountains WIP mountains illustration digital tints clouds simple vector gradient
Download color palette

Up late making a gigantic mountain-based poster and having a party with this color palette. Been working a lot with the balance of detail here.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Kody Dahl
Kody Dahl
🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃
Hire Me

More by Kody Dahl

View profile
    • Like