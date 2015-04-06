Brad Lockhart

Green Darner Dragonfly

Green Darner Dragonfly linecraft line art dragonfly green insect illustration washington state pacific northwest pnw northwest line craft
Dragonfly illustration for an upcoming art exhibition. I will be illustrating and screen printing a series of Washington State themed banners, featuring the state bird, state tree, state insect, etc.

