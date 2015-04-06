ChiragSolanki

Haus Of Handmade

ChiragSolanki
ChiragSolanki
  • Save
Haus Of Handmade logo branding clean symbol logo design
Download color palette

Haus of Handmade offers a right mix of modernity and tradition – We aim to become a bridge between Indian artisans and the people who appreciate art and craftsmanship and wish to own authentic handmade Indian products
Website: http://www.hausofhandmade.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
ChiragSolanki
ChiragSolanki

More by ChiragSolanki

View profile
    • Like