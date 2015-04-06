Travis Grawey ☕️

Slider UI for Super-Secret Marketing App

Slider UI for Super-Secret Marketing App
This app is supposed to be responsive down to tablet at launch. Going down to mobile at some point. It's weird to be designing backwards (desktop first).

Using touch patterns for desktop and tablet. These hit areas are 40px wide. Should be plenty of room; even for those with chubby fingers.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Senior Creative, Brand & Digital Products
