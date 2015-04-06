Kishan Patel

Stay Gold Ponyboy

Stay Gold Ponyboy vector skull ponyboy
Made an homage to one of my favourite book series. Its 2AM, i should probably get some sleep..

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
