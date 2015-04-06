Pupila

Impar

Impar branding logo identity logotype visual identity
Impar is a new bar & restaurant in the neighborhood. We were hired to create its name, brand concept and identity.
Impar means odd. The logo is formed by the first five odd numbers 1,3,5,7 & 9.

