Luis Miguel

Life goes on

Luis Miguel
Luis Miguel
  • Save
Life goes on typography type handlettering handmade custom digital lettering vector
Download color palette

Hi people!
For this lettering I wanted to practice how to vectorize with horizontal and vertical bezier, I think is pretty good but need to improve, this is an experimentation, I wanted to make the lettering inside a shape of a circle, I hope you'll like it, feedback is allways appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Luis Miguel
Luis Miguel

More by Luis Miguel

View profile
    • Like