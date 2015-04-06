maryanne nguyen

The Guide

This sample is a guide offering information about the Theobroma Project with recipes, product ingredients, stories and much more. There is even a pocket inside the book! My sewing game is on point.

Made with calico, iron-on transfer paper and sewed together with twine.

