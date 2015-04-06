Luis Miguel

BoostUp Logo proposal

typography logo logotype lettering handlettering brush lettering
Hello out there!

This was a logo proposal, the client doesn't like it.
I enjoyed a lot making this logotype, I'm pretty new with the brushlettering and I have the opportunity to sketch and play a lot with different kind of letters etc.
Thats all, I hope you'll like it, feedback is allways appreciated.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
