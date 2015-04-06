Skye Dillon

NY Liberty 15th Anniversary D

Skye Dillon
Skye Dillon
  • Save
NY Liberty 15th Anniversary D logo sports basketball shield liberty torch fire crest banner athletics
Download color palette

The shield featured in some of these concepts ties back to the same shape used in the team's primary mark.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2015
Skye Dillon
Skye Dillon

More by Skye Dillon

View profile
    • Like