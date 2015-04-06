Steven Fabre

Drag animation

Drag animation
I had fun designing and coding this animation for a project I'm working on.

The first time users arrive in the app, we'll show them this animation so it's clearer what they need to do next: dragging in their design.

Disclaimer: colours look quite off in the GIF.

Posted on Apr 6, 2015
