Character Design For Mobile Users PSA

Character designed and animated for a series of PSAs
targeting Kenyan mobile users. Goal was to empower
mobile users by informing them of their consumer rights.

Full adverts: https://vimeo.com/85432850

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
