Nick

Integrated Ad

Nick
Nick
Hire Me
  • Save
Integrated Ad ad advertisement integrated mobile ui ux ios8 iphone mobile web internet
Download color palette

Concept for a project in which I was given the task to develop a new and interactive way to display sponsored content. The ultimate goal is to increase user interest.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Nick
Nick
Freelance Product and Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Nick

View profile
    • Like