Alexa Ponce

Pan Am Airlines Rebrand Project

Alexa Ponce
Alexa Ponce
  • Save
Pan Am Airlines Rebrand Project design rebrand
Download color palette

Pan Am airlines was chosen to rebrand to showcase the company is a new light in the 21st century.

These bag tags were created as promotional materials for the new brand including the logo.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Alexa Ponce
Alexa Ponce

More by Alexa Ponce

View profile
    • Like