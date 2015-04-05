Will Lenzen Jr

Group Tag Organizing (WIP)

This is a work in progress for a client.

The task is to create a system of organizing Group Names which are displayed as tags at the top of a list. What I'm proposing is that the user can grab and hold a group tag (which tilts it) and slide it horizontally, displaying a similar animation like you would see in reorganizing Chrome tabs.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
