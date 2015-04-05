Julian Camacho

Framer.js Prototype: Spotify's Touch Preview Discovery

A couple of months ago I decided to replicate the new Spotify's Touch Preview Discovery interaction in order to learn Framer.js, here is the result.

You can try it here http://share.framerjs.com/a0aaba2lyu5l/ , you can also download the code from there(sorry if it's a mess).

