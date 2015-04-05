Beau Wingfield

He Is Risen! Happy Easter 2015

He Is Risen! Happy Easter 2015 easter hand lettering hand drawn type typography christ lord risen he is
Happy Easter everyone! I hope today has been an awesome day whether you celebrate Christ's love and His sacrifice for us or not :) Luke 24:1-9

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
