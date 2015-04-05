Tim Weakland

Everything Interactive

hand lettering hand type typography script portland lettering custom design
Hand type work for the http://sincerelytruman.com homepage. This was a little collaboration work with Dillon Lawrence https://dribbble.com/dillon-lawrence

