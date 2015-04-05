Miguel Batres

Carded Mark

Miguel Batres
Miguel Batres
  • Save
Carded Mark mark logo simple minimal cards
Download color palette

Needed to design the Carded logo again, so I tried my best to keep the original look, with making it look better.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Miguel Batres
Miguel Batres

More by Miguel Batres

View profile
    • Like