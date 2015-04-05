Resume Revamp

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Updating your resume is one of those tasks you tell yourself to do frequently but it always ends up on the back burner...
I FINALLY got around to re-doing mine, and it was really cool to see how I've grown as a designer in a few short years. I've had some really wonderful experiences, and I'm grateful for every single one—even those blasted unpaid internships :P