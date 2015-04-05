Damian Allende

The BIRD - Logo

Damian Allende
Damian Allende
  • Save
The BIRD - Logo bird twitter birdy linear gradient logo blue
Download color palette

The next logo of Twitter? I don`t know :)
Just kiddin'

This is the beginning of my #100dayProject aka #100daysOfDesign

I hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Damian Allende
Damian Allende

More by Damian Allende

View profile
    • Like