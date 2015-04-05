Remco Bakker

[WIP] App with compass functionality

[WIP] App with compass functionality app design compass geolocation location iphone android
Hey guys, me and one of our developers are working on an app that will have a compass functionality in combination with Geolocation. These are my initial thoughts on the compass. What do you think?

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
