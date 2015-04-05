Remco Bakker

Elements Branding

Remco Bakker
Remco Bakker
Hire Me
  • Save
Elements Branding logo design corporate identity branding isometric triangular
Download color palette

The branding for Elements is finished!

I have written a blog post about the process. If you are interested, you can read it here: http://www.elements.nl/2015/02/20/elements-rebranding/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Remco Bakker
Remco Bakker
Spreading lovable and usable experiences
Hire Me

More by Remco Bakker

View profile
    • Like