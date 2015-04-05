Shuang Li

Beijing - Siheyuan

Beijing - Siheyuan
Siheyuan is a historical type of residence that you can still find a few in Beijing. Similar to other Chinese architecture, it emphasizes on bilateral symmetry.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
