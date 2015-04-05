Suganth

Timestamps concept for Facebook Messenger.

This concept is to bring out a interface inside Messenger to favourite those happy conversation you make. You can revist those nostalic moments later through timestamps in messenger.

Posted on Apr 5, 2015
