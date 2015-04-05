Daniela Faber

Fiddler on the Roof - detail

Daniela Faber
Daniela Faber
  • Save
Fiddler on the Roof - detail illustration love kiss kissing jewish wedding
Download color palette

My favourite personal work. I love Chagall and I love this musical, so combined these two and the kissing couple is the most beautiful feature, of course! To see the whole picture, please go to my homepage.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2015
Daniela Faber
Daniela Faber

More by Daniela Faber

View profile
    • Like